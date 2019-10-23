Jeanette “JJ” Marie Starks, 59, died on October 13, 2019, in her home in Fort Worth, Texas, due to recent medical complications.
She was born, September 10, 1960, to Frances and Robert Zimmer in Kimball, Nebraska. Jeanette gave whole-heartily of herself to every cause she felt called to, including the American Humane Society, the Lutheran Via de Cristo of North Texas, Lost Paws of North Texas and Project Linus.
She was recently commissioned as a Stephen Minister and was active in the sewing and quilting ministries at Calvary Lutheran Church in Richland Hills and with her family and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother; brothers, John Luberts and Richard Zimmer; and sister, Gerry Covert.
She is survived by husband, Charles Starks; brother, Wayne Luberts; sister, Shirley Adamson (Ricky); daughter, Misty Erlund (Jess); son, K. Michael Kelch; step-son, Charles Starks; step-daughter, Jessica Starks; grand-daughter, Hailey Erlund; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Richland Hills, 7620 Baker Blvd., Richland Hills, TX 76118, A reception will follow.
Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society and the organizations listed above.