Norman Thomas “Tommy” Norris
Services Saturday
FREDERICKSBURG — Memorial services for Norman Thomas “Tommy” Norris, 66, who died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Church of Christ in Fredericksburg.
Jason Andrew Scanlan
Private services planned
KERRVILLE — Private family services will be held for Jason Andrew Scanlan, 36, of Kerrville, who died Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Roy Newton Thompson
Services at a later date
COLLEGE STATION — A memorial service for Roy Thompson, of Kerrville, who died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at his daughters home in College Station, will be at a later date to be announced on Roy’s tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be made to www.johnsboys.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hillier Funeral Home of College Station.