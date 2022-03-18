On the afternoon of March 12, 2022, the life of our beautiful, gentle, loving Kathryn Morris came to it’s end. Her devoted husband of 43 years, Stan, at her side. She passed from this world, surrounded by love, peacefully, and mercifully painlessly, and in just the blink of an eye.
She is loved forever and survived by her husband, Stan; son, Brandon; son-in-love, Brent; daughter-in-love, Jaime; sisters, Earlene, Elizabeth and Tammy; brother, William; sister-in-law, Melanie; and beloved brother-in-law, Hamilton.