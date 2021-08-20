Eugenia Voges-Flink

Genie passed away peacefully from this life at the age of 67 on August 16, 2021.
Genie was born on December 23, 1953, to Eugene Voges and Thelka (Laubach) Voges in San Antonio, Texas. She was the youngest of four daughters. She was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth at Beitel Memorial Lutheran Church in San Antonio, Texas.
