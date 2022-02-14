Steve Lipman, 82, of Kerrville, went to be with his Lord on February 11, 2022. He was born to Jack and Enda Lipman on July 21, 1939. Growing up in Long Beach, California, Steve loved the water. He was a lifeguard, an All-American swimmer, and an exceptional water polo player; swimming and playing water polo for the University of California, Berkeley. While he attended Cal, Steve met the love of his life, Jan. Jan and Steve were married on August 20, 1960. After graduation, Steve received his master’s degree in petroleum engineering from the University of Southern California. He began a 35-year career with Union Oil Company of California (later to become Unocal). Steve worked hard and rose through the ranks before retiring as the Vice President of International Affairs. Jan and Steve retired to Kerrville, Texas, where he became very involved with Notre Dame Catholic Church, St. Peter Upon the Water, St. Vincent de Paul, and the Riding Advisory Group at Tierra Linda Ranch. It was at his home in Tierra Linda Ranch where Steve passed away after his long fight with prostate cancer.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Enda Lipman.