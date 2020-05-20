Manuel Valero Sr., 53, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away from this life on Tuesday May 19, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas.
He was born in San Antonio to Raymondo Valero and Margarita Valero on September 8, 1966.
He married Patricia Valero on June 25, 1994, in Kerrville.
He went to school at Tivy High School in Kerrville. He worked as a Lot Manager for National Car Sales for 14 years and 6 years as a Make Ready at Crenwelge Motors.
Manuel was a loving, caring father, uncle, papa and father-in-law. He was married for 25 amazing years to his beautiful wife, Patricia Valero. He loved family time, barbecuing, fishing and working on old cars.
Manuel had an attitude/smile that could light up a room. He was a pillar to his family and community. And he will truly be missed!
Manuel is preceded in death by his mother, Margarita Valero.
Manuel is survived by his loving, devoted wife of 25 years, Patricia Valero; daughter, Ashley Montanez and Henry Medina; son, Manuel Valero Jr. and Ashley Valero; brothers, Ray Valero and Aurtho Valero; sister, Becky Valero; father, Raymondo Valero; grandchildren, Angelina Medina, MiaBella Medina and Ava Marie Medina; and two loving dogs, Coco and Peanut.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.