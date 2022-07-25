Frances Jane Wait Hegener passed away July 22, 2022, just five days after her 95th birthday and four days after her 74th wedding anniversary. She was married on July 18, 1948, in Seward, Nebraska, to Wilmer Hegener.
Frances was born July 17, 1927, in Seward, Nebraska. Her boys recall her as a wonderful mom who did a lot of volunteer work in the communities she lived, she was an excellent seamstress and cook, both Wilmer and Frances were avid Square Dancers and later Round Dancers for over 48 years belonging to various dance clubs in Lincoln, Nebraska, Cando, North Dakota, Lake Charles, Louisiana and finally Kerrville, Texas.