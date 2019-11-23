Elenor B Schumacher, 85, of Kerrville, passed away at her home after a short battle with pancreatic cancer on November 21, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Don. W. Schumacher; and her son, Jimmy Schumacher.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Carla Schumacher; two grandsons, Cole William Schumacher and Will Garret Schumacher; one nephew, Billy Dean Hardy and wife, Sherri; and many, many dear friends.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at Nichols Cemetery, and a memorial service will follow tht afternoon at 2 p.m. at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2160 Goat Creek Road, Kerrville, Texas.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to all their friends for their loving support during this difficult time. Also, to the nurses and staff at Peterson Hospital for their loving care and concern.