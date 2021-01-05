Helen Margaret Riley & Warren Gilbert Riley

Helen Margaret Riley passed away on December 30, 2020, in Kerrville, Texas, at the age of 91. Her loving husband, Warren Gilbert Riley, passed away on December 31, 2020, following in her footsteps, at the age of 90.
Helen Riley graduated from high school in Luddington, Michigan. At the age of 18, she bought a bus ticket and landed in Kerrville, Texas. Warren and Helen were married May 21, 1949, in Kerrville, Texas, and their remarkable life together began.
