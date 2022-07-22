James W. Caldwell

James “Jim” Wilburn Caldwell peacefully passed to his next journey on July 11, 2022. Jim was born to Wilburn “Dub” and Margaret (Throndson) Caldwell on July 1, 1942 in Herrin, IL, while his father finished his service in the U.S. Army and then they returned home to Longmont, CO. He was a 4th generation Longmont native.
Jim grew up on a family farm SE of Longmont where he attended the Pleasant View Ridge School and later graduated Longmont High School in 1962. He attended colleges in Ft. Collins and Greeley. In 1965 he married his “life’s match” Toni Smith and together they raised two daughters, Theresa and Brenda.