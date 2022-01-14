Andrew Lopez, 48, of Kerrville, passed away peacefully at his home on January 12, 2022. He was born in San Antonio, Texas, to Santiago and Jane Lopez on March 24, 1973. He married his best friend, Leslie, on September 27, 1997, at the Little Chapel of the Flowers in Las Vegas, Nevada.
He went to Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio, Texas. He worked as a silversmith for Clint Orms Silversmith & Engravers in Ingram, Texas, for 16 years. He was so passionate about his job and it showed; he was a true artisan. He loved traveling and exploring the United States every chance he had. He was an excellent cook and loved doing so for his friends and family. Anyone who truly knew him, knew he had such a big heart and a great sense of humor.