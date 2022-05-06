Major Billy Windsor was born in Wheelock, Texas, on June 11, 1928. He passed peacefully on May 3, 2022.
He grew up in Kerrville, graduated Tivy High School in 1945, and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps at age 17. He was sent to Paris Island for boot camp. Following boot camp, he was stationed in several places around the U.S. In September of 1950, Major Windsor was sent to Korea. He was with the 3rd Battalion, 7th Regiment, 1st Marine Division. After their Division took Inchon and secured Seoul, they boarded ship and landed in Hamhung, North Korea. From there, they fought their way up to the Chosin Reservoir. Major Windsor was wounded in 3 separate engagements. He was hit by 4 grenades and finally by machine gun fire. He returned to the U.S. and spent 7 months in the Naval hospital at Camp Lejeune, NC. He was awarded 3 Purple Hearts and a Silver Star for Honor and Uncommon Valor in that campaign. He returned to duty. He served 21 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and retired at Quantico, VA. He was hired by the U.S. Civil Service at Quantico. He ran the wildlife program as Federal Game Warden for 17 years, where he created and ran the conservation program and was in charge of the 55,000 acres. He retired in 1983.