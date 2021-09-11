Melvin Disbrow Rue passed away peacefully in Dallas, Texas, on Aug. 29, 2021, just one week shy of his 93rd birthday. He was a 25-year resident of Kerrville, Texas, until 1 month prior to his death. Mel was born in West Orange, New Jersey, on Sept. 5, 1928, to Harold and Ruth Elizabeth Rue, and was raised with his late sister, Ruth Behnke, in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. He graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, in June of 1950 and married the love of his life, Dona Diercks, on July 29, 1950. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1956 in San Antonio, where he got his first taste of Texas. Mel and Dona were married for 65 years before her death in 2016. They loved to travel and spent many summers in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and Ruidoso, New Mexico, where they loved to fish, golf and host friends and family there.
Mel owned his own company, Rueco Inc., where he designed and installed electrostatic paint systems for companies all over the country. He retired early, but continued to build custom homes for many years “just for fun.” His real “fun” was playing golf. He shot his age many times, and joked that it just got easier the older he got! The highlight of his golfing life was playing Pebble Beach with his son. He also sang in the choir at First United Methodist Church in Kerrville and with the Saints Alive! group. Mel loved his volunteer time at Peterson Hospice and the Dietert Senior Center as well. At the age of 89, he took up the ukulele, and played in a 17-piece ukulele jam band.