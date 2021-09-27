Cheryl Lynn Garihan, of Ingram, Texas, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2021, at her home with her loved ones by her side. Cheryl was born on March 13, 1956, in Houston, Texas, to Bernard and Eleanor Murray, the second of six children. Raised in Houston, Cheryl enjoyed being the only sister to her five brothers! She graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas, with a degree in Elementary Education, specializing in Reading. In Nacogdoches, Cheryl met her loving husband, Terry, through mutual friends. They were wed on June 28, 1980, in Houston, and very happily married for 41 years. Cheryl taught for Cypress-Fairbanks ISD in Houston and St. Thomas More Catholic Church Preschool in Austin before working for Canyon Creek Elementary School, also in the Austin area.
The Lord blessed Cheryl with a daughter, son and three wonderful grandchildren. She poured herself into her family from the beginning and was very involved in their lives and activities until the very end. She was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, wife, mom and “Gigi,” always willing to help as soon as she was needed. She loved bringing her family together and took great pleasure in being hands-on when nurturing her kids and grandchildren. She was most loved by her family for her joyfulness, loyalty and genuine kindness; her patience and wisdom were unmatched. She always made a welcome home and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was known for her bright smile that would light up any room!