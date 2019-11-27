Thomas Jeffery “Tommy” Bandelin

Thomas Jeffrey “Tommy” Bandelin, 66, of Kerrville, died on Friday, November 15, 2019, at his home.
Tommy was kindhearted, had a great sense of humor and helped many people throughout his life.
Born in Lodi, California, he is survived by his sister, Janis Bandelin, and brother-in-law, Bill Fitzpatrick of Greenville, South Carolina; his niece, Molly Fitzpatrick of Boulder, Colorado; and his brother, David Bandelin of Hollviken, Sweden.
The Celebration of Life service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church on 624 Barnett St. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 2 p.m.
Memorials may be made to FAVOR Greenville on 355 Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC 29607, Favorgreenville.org.
Condolences may be shared at https://grimesfuneralchapels.com/obituaries/thomas-j-bandelin/2701/