Sharon Hall, 77, of Ingram, passed away on July 24, 2021, at University Hospital in San Antonio. She was born on January 7, 1944, in Austin, Texas, to Walter and Teddie Thiele. She married Edward Hall on June 1, 1964, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Sharon was a graduate of Belton High School and earned an Associate of Arts degree from Del Mar College in Corpus Christi. Sharon worked for Continental Oil Company in Corpus Christi until 1969, when she became a mom. She later worked as an office manager for Dr. Howard Ponish of Uvalde, before moving to the Hill Country with her husband, who was the Principal of Ingram Tom Moore High School. In Kerrville. Sharon was employed by Davidson, Freedle, Espenhover & Overby for 17 years and was lovingly known by the firm as their Director of First Impressions until she retired in 2010.
