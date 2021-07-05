Sadly on May 27, 2021, Beverly Lou Miller lost her battle with cancer at the age of 73. Beverly — or Lou as her husband Mike called her — is loved and missed by her husband, two children, two in-law children and four grandchildren. Beverly passed away in her daughter’s home surrounded by people who cherished her.
Beverly was born in the town of Lynch, Nebraska, in 1947 to John Scott and Vera Iona Gray. She grew up in the small town of Lynch and on the family homestead with her one brother and four sisters. Lou met Michael Reed Miller through mutual friends in 1966. They hit it off right away and spent their lives together moving around parts of the country for Mike’s work. They lived in Nebraska, Minnesota, Kansas, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico. Beverly loved the mountains of Colorado and New Mexico, the Hill Country in Texas, the green of Nebraska and Kansas.
