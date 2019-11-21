Barbara Anita Alexander
Services Saturday
SAN ANTONIO — Services for Barbara Anita Alexander, 78, of Ingram, who died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in a San Antonio hospital, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by the Rev. Frankie Enloe. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
R.D. Briley
Services Nov. 25
BAXTER, Minn. — Memorial services for R.D. Briley, 94, of Baxter, Minnesota, formerly of Kerrville, who died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Halvorson-Taylor Life Events Center, 512 S 8th St, Brainerd, Minnesota. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the
service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Halvorson-Taylor Funeral and Cremation Care, Brainerd, Minnesota.
Wesley J. Patton
Services Saturday
Funeral services for Wesley J. Patton, 82, of Kerrville, who died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Kerrville, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Pastor Mel Hardin of Sunrise Baptist Church of Kerrville. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Mountain Home.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.