KERRVILLE — Charlie Wickenhauser, passed away at 8:27am Friday, October 11th, 2019 at Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville, TX.
Born Charles Edward Wickenhauser on January 26th, 1947 in Alton, IL, he was the son of Joseph J. and Ethel F. “Tex” Wickenhauser.
He married Norma Hufnagel October 10th, 1998. She survives. Also surviving are three son’s and two daughter-in-laws, Joseph Reed and Christina Wickenhauser of Godfrey IL; Michael Todd and Shaneen Wickenhauser of Jerseyville IL; Mark Wickenhauser of Memphis TN; a daughter, Mary Miller of Bedford IN; a stepdaughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Doug Schmoyer of Dayton MN; a stepson and daughter-in law, David and Tonia Hufnagel of Ramsey MN. He was blessed with 13 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and a great granddaughter due in January; brothers and sisters-in-law, John (Gill) Wickenhauser of Florida, David Wickenhauser of Godfrey, Jerry (Pam) Ruckman of Texas, and Daniel Wickenhauser of Brighton; a brother-in-law Jeff Swiatkowski of Brighton and many other extended family and friends.
Those who passed before him were his Parents; his sister, Del Swiatkowski and his sister-in-law, Jan Wickenhauser.
Charlie graduated from Alton Sr. High School in Alton, IL in 1965. Attended college at SIUE, in Edwardsville, IL. The next 50 years would include a colorful career history, from President of the Long Shoremans Union in St. Louis, MO to Oil Field Services owner in Follett, TX, to over-the-road trucker, to Heating & Cooling business owner in Arnold, MO, to Marina Manager in Alton and Grafton.
Beloved by many who knew him, as a friend or family, for his incredible sense of humor and his quickness to respond when someone needed help. He was gifted with many mechanical talents which provided not just for his family, but also to those in need.
We would like for all of those that knew him to join us in celebrating his life on November 9, 10am at Faith Christian Church in Kerrville, TX.
Expression of sympathy for the family can be sent to www.wrightsfuneralparlor.net
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.