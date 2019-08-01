Ricardo Garza was born to Alicia Aguilar and Antonio Garza on September 17, 1951 in Robstown, Tx. He passed away on July 17, 2019. Ricky lived and worked in Kerrville for many years. He worked at the State Hospital for over 20 years and was loved by his family and friends. Ricky made everyone laugh and enjoyed life. He is survived by his wife Teresa Garza. Siblings: Janie (Bill) Brown, Alfredo (Esperanza) Ramirez, Balde (Sylvia) Garza, Ruben (Jessie) Ramirez, and Sonny Ramirez. He has many nephews and nieces who will truly miss him. Services were held in Robstown, Texas on July 22 at Ramon Funeral Home.