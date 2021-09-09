Mary Gayle Murphree (Everitt) Wood

Beloved and trusted are two words that describe Mary Gayle Murphree Wood, 86, who joined her friends, family and her husband who were waiting on her in heaven on August 19, 2021. She was a beloved mother and a trusted confidant to all who became her friend. She was also the calming force of her family with a spark of mischief that delighted everyone around her.
As with many in the south, she used a variety of names based upon geography or season of life. Born to David Hayes Murphree and Sybil Wolfe Murphree, she was known as Mary Gayle as a child and joyfully dropped her first name and became known as simply Gayle at Delta State in Cleveland, MS, where she made lifelong friends and became a teacher who changed the lives of many.
