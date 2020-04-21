Services pending Apr 21, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lavinia Florence SchlabachINGRAM — Services for Lavinia Florence Schlabach, 98, of Ingram, who died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her residence, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Online Poll How do you plan to spend your stimulus money? As money from the federal government starts to show up into people's bank accounts, we wanted to know what you will spend that money on? Or will you spend it all? You voted: Going into a savings account Help with a major purchase — car or house Help with a major household purchase — appliance or home improvement project Home entertainment Pay down debt Pay the rent Pay the mortgage Pay other bills Vote View Results Back