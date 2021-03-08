Elizabeth Kay Cryer, 73, passed away the 18th of February, 2021, in Conroe, Texas, after a lengthy illness.
Elizabeth was born on May 26, 1947, to Frank Elmo Clayton and Margaret Ethel Lane Clayton in Fort Worth, Texas. She was raised in the Fort Worth community and graduated from Kennedale High School in 1965. After marrying her husband, Kenneth Cryer, she was a longtime resident and convenience store owner in Fredericksburg and Kerrville, Texas. Later, she worked at Albertsons and H-E-B grocery stores in Kerrville, Texas, retiring from H-E-B in 2018.