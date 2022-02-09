Betty Oliphint Leifeste, 86 years old, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away at her residence on February 6, 2022, in Kerrville, Texas. She was born in Hemphill, Texas, to Polly and Frank Oliphint on April 5, 1935. She married Lewis Leifeste on June 18, 1955, in Houston, Texas.
Betty graduated from Milby High School in Houston, Texas, in 1953. She was an active member of the drama club and the ROTC. After graduation, she worked for Houston Lighting and Power for a few years until she met the love of her life, Lewis. They married in June 1955 and made their home in South Houston, Texas, where they raised their three children. She also worked part time at her brother’s NAPA parts store as their star bookkeeper. Once the kids didn’t need tending to and were well on their way, she became an active member of the Houston Garden Club/Hermann Council at Hermann Park and served as president for a bit. She traveled to numerous places in the United States, Canada and abroad with her garden club buddies, especially her cohort in crime, Maggie Jo McCarley. Betty was a much-loved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a great cook, a great listener and supporter, and the center of her family.