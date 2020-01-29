Margaret Mangham

Margaret Leanna Mangham, age 85, passed away on January 6, 2020, in Kerrville, Texas.
Margaret was born on July 26, 1934, in Ingram, Texas, to Walter and Cora Colbath, whose families were among Kerr County’s earliest residents.
On August 25, 1962, Margaret was married to Ralph Alex Mangham, in Kerrville. Together, she and Ralph raised two daughters and two sons. The couple also owned Ram’s Garage on Water Street, which many longtime Kerrville residents will remember.
On November 21, 1954, Margaret was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She actively participated in the organization’s ministry and was known for her kindness, humility and warm disposition. She radiated a positive outlook as she went about life’s daily tasks. She freely shared her time and energy in practical good works on behalf of others, and she was well-loved.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; her parents, Walter and Cora Colbath; and by two sisters, Trudy Colbath and Leatrice Jones.
She is survived by four children, Leanna Robbins, Jimmidan Landry, Richard Landry and Leona Creech. She is also survived by her brother, John Jerry Colbath; and her sister, Janice Herring. In addition, she is survived by four step-granchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Margaret will be held at 2 p.m. on February 15, 2020, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, located at 621 Ranchero Road. Norman Michalec, a local minister of Jehovah’s Witnesses, will officiate.