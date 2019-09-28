Enrique “Henry” Chacon, 83, of Kerrville, passed away September 25, 2019, in Kerrville. He was born in Kerrville to Juan and Maria Chacon on February 20, 1936. He married Dolores Tovar on January 6, 1962, in Kerrville.
He worked as a butcher for Bernhards and Broken Arrow Ranch for many years.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Maria Chacon; his wife of 52 years, Dolores Chacon; brothers, Raymond Chacon and Estevan Chacon; and sisters, Esmeralda Gonzales, Lily Menchaca and Monica Chacon.
Henry is survived by his daughter, Becky Hancock and husband, Bo; brother, Carlos Chacon; sisters, Janie Moreno, Virginia Rodriguez and Alice Delgadillo; grandchildren, Denisha Perez and husband, Arthur, Danielle Molina, Eric Hancock and Angelica; great-grandchildren, Deandre and Adriana Perez, Amry and Kylee Cleveland and Ayden Hancock.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Notre Dame Catholic Church with Father David Wagner officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Rosary will be at 6:15 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Deacon Sonny Kaufhold.
Pallbearers will be
Bo Hancock, Eric Hancock, Arthur Perez, Deandre Perez, Gabe Chacon and James Chacon.
The Chacon Family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Peterson Hospice, Sonya Alvarado, Brenda Espinoza and all of the thoughts and prayers from family and friends.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.