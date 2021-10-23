Frank Richard Nelson

Frank Nelson, resident of Hunt, TX, had a glorious life before he passed on September 13, 2021. Frank was born in San Antonio, TX, to Frank Nelson and Lottie Hobbs Nelson. He graduated from Texas State University and lived in San Antonio with his wife, Patricia Schiwetz Nelson, after they were married in 1962. Frank worked for SAISD and NSID for many years as a Vocational Counselor. He has a daughter, Pamela Nelson Harte, who loved him very much.
Donations for Frank can be made to the Hunt United Methodist Church.