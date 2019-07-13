KERRVILLE — Robin Lea Ragsdale, 60, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation after a brief illness.
Robin was born on July 1, 1958, to parents Robert and Zella Ragsdale in Houston.
Her hobbies were computers, horse-back riding and drawing.
She leaves behind her father, Robert Ragsdale; sister, Sherry Dzierzanski; brother-in-law, Danny Dzierzanski; nieces, Jennifer Shumate and Dr. Rebecca Day; cousins, Janet Flynn and Gerald Ragsdale.
A memorial service was held on June 21, 2019, with immediate family attending at the Houston National VA Cemetery.
Donations may be sent to the Hill Country Youth Ranch, Ingram, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wright's Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.