Mary Elizabeth (Kitchell) Faust
Services at a later date
KERRVILLE — A memorial celebration for Mary Elizabeth (Kitchell) Faust, 93, of Kerrville, who died Friday, May 8, 2020, will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home
Agnes “Aggie” Vernell Kammlah Mains
Mass today
KERRVILLE — A celebration Mass for Agnes “Aggie” Vernell Kammlah Mains, 81, of Kerrville, who died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at her residence, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville, officiated by Father David Wagner. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Fredericksburg.
Memorials may be given in Aggie’s memory to Peterson Hospice or Notre Dame Church.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Concepcion Villarreal
Services held
KERRVILLE — Funeral services for Concepcion Villarreal, 95 of Kerrville, who died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at her residence, were held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Arrangements were under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home