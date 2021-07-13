Thursday services
The funeral services for Thomas Holt Murray, Jr., 87, of Kerrville, Texas, who passed away Sunday July 4, 2021, at his residence will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church with Father Bert Baetz officiating. The diocese requests that you RSVP by e-mailing to this email address: rsvp@stpeterskerrville.com. A reception will follow at Tucker Hall. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories. If you are unable to attend and would like to take part, you may watch virtually on youtu.be/X0lMWnl4_ec or go tostpeterskerrville.com and click on YouTube for our church’s channel.