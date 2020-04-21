J.W. Bradford
Private services planned
SAN ANTONIO — Private graveside services for J.W. Bradford, 85, of Kerrville, who died Friday, April 17, 2020, in San Antonio, will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio. Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Barbara M. Lowenthal
July 1940 – April 2020
KERRVILLE — Barbara M. Lowenthal, 79, of Kerrville, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She donated her body for medical research.
Memorials to honor Barbara’s life may be given to the Hill Country Youth Ranch or the charity of your choice.
William “Bill” Slivka
Private services planned
FREDERICKSBURG — William “Bill” Slivka, 89, died Friday, April 17, 2020. A private funeral service with entombment of his remains will be held in the St. Mary’s Cemetery Mausoleum in Fredericksburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by the Schaetter Funeral Home of Fredericksburg.