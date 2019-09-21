Iris Jennie (Lock) Chronis, child of her Heavenly Father and devoted follower of Jesus Christ, died on September 11, 2019. She was born in San Antonio, Texas, on April 26, 1924, to Albert F. Lock and Virginia Susan (Joy) Lock. She was raised on a ranch and was educated in Hunt, Texas, and Kerrville, Texas. After marrying an Army Air Corps career officer, George Henry Chronis, she enjoyed service with him in many different assignments. She considered being an Arlington Lady, during George’s tour at the Pentagon, as one of the highlights of her time as a military wife.
She is survived by her only husband, of 72 years, George; and five wonderful children: Gail Ann McWhorter and husband, Ted; Harry Lock Chronis and wife, Karen; Iris Kay Simmer; Lisa Ellen Chronis; and Terise Robin Boggs and husband, Wayne. Iris had 11 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Dan Lock and sister, Glenda Patton.
She was preceded in death by her older sister, Verna Settle; her older brothers, Don Eugene “Gene” Lock and Albert F. Lock Jr.; and her son-in-law, Russell Simmer.
Those wishing to re-
member Iris, who was
still giving Bible testa-ments to hospital nurses until the day of her
death, are encouraged to use the Gideon Card program for distribution of God’s Word, cards for which are typically available in local churches and in funeral homes, or to donate to the Gideons online, www.gideons.org.