Ignacio Gilberto “Gilbert” Melchor, 72, of Comfort, Texas, passed away at Methodist Main Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
Gilbert is survived by his devoted wife of 48 years, Sista Gonzales, of Comfort; son, Gilbert Roland Melchor (Delia Castillo); grandson, Zachary Ryan Melchor, of San Antonio, Texas; and daughter, Cecilia Marie Melchor, of McKinney, Texas; loving brothers, Peter Perez (Velma), Marcos Melchor and Mario Melchor (Virginia), all of San Antonio; his loving aunt, Fidelia Ontiveros, of Fredericksburg, Texas; numerous cousins and other relatives.
