Fidel (Alex) Tijerina Jr., 61, died Friday, February 7, 2020, in Boerne, Texas.
He leaves his wife of 24 years, Mary (Talafuse); his mother, Maria (Josie) Vargas-Tijerina; his daughters, Nicole Bollier and husband, Aaron and Candice Tijerina; grandchildren, Luna Rodriguez, Isaac Luker and Aaron Cole Bollier; his step-children, Richard Brumley and Laurie Salazar; his numerous cousins, extended family and many dear friends.
After graduating from Tivy High School in 1976, Fidel attended Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas. Fidel had such a passion for animals and for many of his earlier years, he did what he loved by working cattle on several Texas ranches. He was so skilled a cowman that he also showed bulls, where he won numerous prestigious livestock show awards and ribbons.
Fidel possessed an honest, kind and humble spirit. He was such a loving husband, son, father and grandfather, and throughout his life, he touched and enriched other’s lives with his generous, heartfelt and true nature. He will be so missed.
A recitation of the Rosary, followed by a funeral Mass, will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the Notre Dame Catholic Church at 909 Main St. in Kerrville, Texas, with Father David Wagner acting as celebrant.
To share words of comfort with the family and view Fidel’s tribute video, please visit www.holtfh.com.
