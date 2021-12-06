Marilyn Lee (Porter) Paquin passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Kerrville, at age 93. Mrs. Paquin was born in Ponca City, Oklahoma, and spent her youthful years in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. She graduated from Wichita Falls High School and later graduated from Sul Ross University in Alpine. Marilyn spent several years teaching middle school art and Spanish in several locations, and was particularly proud of her time teaching at risk children in an alternative school.
She is survived by three children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, as well as two nieces and a sister-in-law.