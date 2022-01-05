Funeral services pending Jan 5, 2022 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael Banta KERRVILLE — Services for Michael Banta, 72, of Kerrville, who died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Michael Banta Funeral Home Funeral Service Kerrville Pend Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit