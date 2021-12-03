Barbara Ellen Rathke passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Kingsland, Texas, at the age of 83. She was born on Nov. 29, 1937, in Galveston, Texas, to James and Angeline Coonrod. She grew up in Houston, and although an only child, was raised with family living on the same street. Her cousins were like siblings to her, especially Joann, Josephine and Vincent (Bubba), whom she remained very close to her whole life.
After graduating from Lamar High School in 1956, Barbara moved to Fredericksburg, Texas, where she later met and married Calvin Rathke in 1969. They were married 52 years and were members of Couples Bowling Leagues, The German Glub and many other organizations that they danced with. Barbara also volunteered for the Animal Welfare Society. They spent the majority of their marriage in Kerrville and, together, raised four children: Michael, David, Jamy and Christine. Employed by the VA hospital from 1969 to 1996, Barbara then worked for Starlite Recovery Center a short time before retiring.