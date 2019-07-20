KERRVILLE — Nancy Rae Radimecky, 62, passed away from this life on Friday, July 12, 2019, in Kerrville. She was born August 28, 1956, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to the late Jim and Jan Peterson.
Nancy graduated from Central High School (Duluth, Minnesota) and worked as a surgical tech for several years in the Duluth area. Nancy married Jeff Radimecky in 1998, and they moved to Kerrville in 2014. She worked for Brookdale Guadalupe Plaza, Alternative Heath Care and Spec’s.
Nancy loved camping and fishing, especially sitting under the stars enjoying a campfire.
Nancy will live on in the memories of everyone who knew her and will be greatly missed by her husband, Jeff, and all her family and friends.
A celebration of life for Nancy will be announced at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.