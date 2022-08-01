Arlan Joseph Bergmann, 85, of Comfort, TX, passed peacefully surrounded by family at Peterson Hospital in Kerrville, TX, on July 30, 2022. AJ was born November 14, 1936, in Comfort, TX, to Joseph and Norma (Boerner) Bergmann. At a young age the family moved to Kerrville, TX, where he completed his school years, graduating from Tivy High School in 1955. He started a new adventure in the United States Navy. His career in the Navy began with a trip to San Diego. Upon completing basic training, he began his Naval Journey throughout the world. After a stint on the USS Antietam, he was stationed in Capodichino, Naples, Italy, from which a short leave trip north to Germany he met Magdalene Kuntze. They were married in Naples, Italy, on August 5, 1963. Not quite a year later they brought a daughter, Nancy (Bergmann) Wenzel, into the world. In 1965, AJ had a change of station to Nashville, TN. One year later they brought another daughter into the world, Dawn (Bergmann) Lantz. In December 1969, he was transferred back to Italy on the island of Sicily, where he served for 2 years before returning stateside to Clarksville, TN, until 1975. In 1975 he received his final change of station to Corpus Christi, TX, where in September of that year he retired from the United States Navy after 20 years. Continuing after his active-duty service he served in the United States Naval reserve another 9 years. After active-duty AJ built his home in Comfort, TX, where the family settled down permanently and he was able to pursue his favorite hobbies which include all types of carpentry and wood working, remodeling homes, farming and raising livestock with his family, and numerous river fishing trips and hunting trips around the U.S.
A proud moment in Arlan’s life occurred in 1960 when he was elected to receive the degrees of Freemasonry from Kerrville Masonic Lodge #697. He was then initiated as an Entered Apprentice on November 18, 1960, passed to the degree of Fellowcraft on January 17, 1961, and raised to the sublime degree of Master Mason on April 28, 1961. He continued as an active member of Kerrville Lodge #697 for over 61 years. He was eligible and honored to receive his 50 year award from the Grand Lodge of Texas on June 25, 2010. The family recalls how Arlan was always quick to support the benevolent and charitable efforts of the Masonic Lodge whenever they asked and he was proud to call himself a Master Mason and the Lodge was proud to claim him as such.