Services pending May 13, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mozelle E. Neville SAN ANGELO — Services Mozelle E. Neville, 102, of San Angelo, formerly of London, Texas, who died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at a San Angelo care facility, are pending at Kimble Funeral Home, Junction. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Online Poll What are the reasons you won't wear a mask in public? Wearing of masks has been encouraged during the coronavirus pandemic, but plenty of people don't. You voted: I feel silly I don't have one I don't know where to get one They are uncomfortable I don't believe they are effective I think they are more likely to spread the coronavirus I don't think coronavirus is that dangerous Vote View Results Back