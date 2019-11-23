Patsy Sue Roberts, 79 years old, a resident of Kerrville, Texas, since 1985, went home to be with The Lord on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Patsy was born February 15, 1940, in San Antonio, Texas, to Maggie and George Geisen. She graduated from Pharr High School and worked for Holiday Inn Express for the last 17 years. Patsy lived for her cats, loved family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Patti Kay Suler of Houston; her brother, George Geisen of Boerne; along with neices and nephews.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Condolences can be sent through Wrights Funeral Parlor, 1913 Junction Highway, Kerrville, Texas; www.wrightsfuneralparlor.net.