Martha Jane Rose, at the age of 98, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 10 a.m. She was born January 1, 1923, in Richmond, Indiana, the daughter of Charles E. and Olive Williams of Preble County, Ohio.
Jane graduated from Jackson High School of Campbellstown, Ohio, and then attended the Indiana Business College. She married James C. Rose of Richmond, Indiana, in November 1946. She spent 15 years with the National Automatic Tool Company of Richmond, Indiana, and then moved to Louisville, Kentucky, in 1957 when her husband was transferred there. She worked for the Weyerhauser Company for a short period and then 26 years with Honeywell Inc., retiring in 1985 as Corporate Field Administration Manager.