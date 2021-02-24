Mark Herring Eddings
Services Friday
KERRVILLE — Memorial services for Mark Herring Eddings, 60, of Kerrville, who died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at his residence, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Kerrville.
Marcella Henry
Services at a later date
KERRVILLE — Services for Marcella Henry, 89, of Kerrville, who died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, will be at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Cliffa Jean “CJ” (Lankford) Hughes
Services at a later date
KERRVILLE — Memorial services for Cliffa Jean “CJ” (Lankford) Hughes, 76, of Kerrville, who died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, will be at a later date. She will be buried next to her sister in Live Oak Cemetery in Brady.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.
Angela Ruiz Jimenez
Services Saturday
KERRVILLE — Visitation for Angela Ruiz Jimenez, 97, of Kerrville, who died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at her residence, will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, with the funeral service to follow at noon at the Kerrville Kroc Center. Pastor Santos Ortiz and Pastor Nicolas Ramos will officiate. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Helena Alma Kelly
Services held
KERRVILLE — Memorial services for Helena Alma Kelly, 100, of Kerrville, who died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church, Kerrville.
Micheal C. “Mike” Light
Private services Saturday
KERRVILLE — A private family memorial service for Micheal C. “Mike” Light, 62, who died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Kerrville, will be Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.