Robert E. Arhelger, 91, of Granbury, Texas, left this earth on October 21, 2021, to be with his Lord and Savior and the love of his life, Dorothy Taylor Arhelger. Bob was born on June 24, 1930, in San Saba, Texas, to Emma Ellis Arhelger and John Wiley Arhelger.
Bob grew up in San Saba in town, as well as on his family’s ranch. He never passed up an opportunity for an excursion with his younger brother, Raymond and his cousin, George Hopkins. He always had an abundance of pets, most notably Bill the doberman, Amos Melton the rooster, Wee Wee the cat, Tilley the Manchester terrier, and P.B. the cutting horse. He graduated from Texas A&M University in 1953 as a distinguished honor graduate and a member of Phi Eta Sigma, Phi Gamma Phi and the Corps of Cadets. Upon graduating, he entered the military as a second lieutenant with the United States Army and received an honorable discharge while an armored infantry company commander. He returned to manage the family ranch in San Saba in 1955 and was swept off his feet when he ran into Dorothy Taylor – she had been much younger when he left town. They were engaged on their second date and were married on March 17, 1956. In 1960, he went to work for the USDA Soil Conservation Service. Heading up several SCS offices, Bob frequently relocated with Dorothy and their daughters, Marsha and Ingrid. Before retiring to Kerrville in 1989, he supervised offices from New Mexico to Abilene. In 2009, Bob and Dorothy moved to Granbury, Texas, where Dorothy passed in 2011.