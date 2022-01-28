Suzanne Hollimon, 89, of Kerrville, TX, passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, in her home in Kerrville. She was born on Feb. 2, 1932, in Épinal, France.
Suzanne, also known as Mémère, grew up in France, where she lived for many years of her life and went to school. There she met James Hollimon, whom she married despite speaking 2 different native languages but bonded over “pillow talk,” as Mémère always said. Together they traveled overseas for many years, lived in Kenai, Alaska, and eventually moved to Kerrville, TX, where she lived for over 3 decades of her life. Anyone who knew Mémère knows she was always the life of the party. She enjoyed fishing and was a high scoring bowler for many years. Mémère was a teacher of French language at the University in Hobbs, New Mexico.