Carol Knight Korman, 86, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on December 14, 2021, in Kerrville. She was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota, on September 7, 1935, to Leora and Virgil Knight. She married Darrell Korman on May 27, 1960, in Anchorage, Alaska.
Carol went to school in Anchorage, Alaska, and graduated from the University of Alaska - Fairbanks in 1962. During her life, Carol worked as a Teacher, Librarian, and later as a Docent at Grove Farm on Kauai. Carol stayed very involved with many civic and cultural organizations; PEO and The American Needlepoint Guild, are just two of her most passionate. Carol received many honors and accolades for her involvement over the years. Carol loved to spend time with her many friends made while living in Anchorage, Alaska; Lagos, Nigeria; Cairo, Egypt; Bangkok, Thailand; Kauai, Hawaii; Palm Desert, California; and Kerrville, Texas.