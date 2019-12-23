John V. Grant
Services Sunday
KERRVILLE — A celebration of life for John V. Grant, 72, who died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Kerrville, was from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at John’s home in Hunt.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor.
Philip Zimmer
Services at a later date
KERRVILLE — Services for Philip Zimmer, 85, of Kerrville, who died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in a local care center, will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.