Luanne Hicks Schmedemann was born on February 17, 1934, in Goodland, Kansas, to Bill and Olive Hicks. She passed away February 13, 2021.
She is survived by her only son, John and his wife, Paige of Boerne, Texas; granddaughter, Abby of College Station, Trcsd; and grandson, Nick of San Antonio, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ivan “Doc”; and her parents, Bill and Olive Neil Hicks.
Luanne grew up on her family’s farm in Goodland, Kansas, which remains in the family to this day. She attended elementary school in a one-room schoolhouse near her family’s farm. She was an avid piano player growing up, and enjoyed playing on a baby grand piano that was given to her by her parents. She enjoyed riding her horse to town with friends to local community events. She also participated in stock shows where she showed steers. She graduated from Goodland High School in 1952.
After high school, Luanne traveled to Scotland as a member of the International Farm Youth Exchange program. She attended Kansas State University and received her Bachelor’s degree in Home Economics in 1956. Shortly after, she married Ivan “Doc” Schmedemann on May 28, 1956, at Pleasant Home Church in Kansas. She taught at several small schools in Oklahoma prior to beginning the adventure of a lifetime. She and Doc moved to Ethiopia, Africa, in 1962, where she taught local expatriates. After two and a half years in Ethiopia, she and Doc went on a six-month tour of Africa and Europe. They were joined by her parents, Bill and Olive.
Their return to the U.S. saw them settle in Bryan, Texas. Luanne continued her teaching career at Bryan ISD, where she taught for over 30 years. During this time, she earned her Master’s from Sam Houston State and her PhD in Education from Texas A&M University.
After she retired from Bryan ISD in 1995, she and Doc moved to Kerrville, Texas, to be closer to her twin grandchildren. During retirement, she and Doc enjoyed traveling with the Traveling Aggies to Kenya, Finland and Alaska. She and Doc also went on a safari in South Africa with their son, John. She was an active member of the Kerrville chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a society for women educators. Her favorite thing about retirement was being able to attend the numerous activities her grandchildren participated in. She was especially proud that Nick graduated from her alma mater Kansas State and Abby graduated from Texas A&M.
