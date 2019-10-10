Rita Guerra, age 79, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on October 7, 2019. She was born in Kenedy, Texas, to Leopoldo Ochoa and Felipa Munoz on May 22, 1940.
Rita was preceded in death by her father, Leopoldo Ochoa, her mother, Felipa Munoz, and her son, Willie Guerra.
Rita will be forever remembered by her children, Gilbert Villanueva, Dr. Rita Gigi Villanueva, M.D., Connie Kubesch, Ida Horton (Mark), Marina Loper (Randy), Mary Martinez (Emmanuel), 13 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Leopoldo Ochoa (Alma) and sister, Maria Gutierrez (Sergio).
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville.
One of Rita’s biggest passions was gardening, where she spent countless hours caring for the most delicate potted flowers, her gardenias and other garden shrubbery, and even to her giant, weeping willow tree. She was very proud to have been recognized by the community with the Kerr County Beautification Award.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.