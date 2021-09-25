Vada Eileen Herring Cobb

Vada Eileen Herring Cobb, 83, of Kerrville, Texas, passed from this life on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

Eileen was born to the late M.R. Herring and Vada Wells Herring on August 4, 1938, in Raymondville, Texas. She graduated from Raymondville High School in 1956 and attended Durham Business College in San Antonio. She married her childhood sweetheart, Jerry Paul Cobb, on November 8, 1956, later moving to Brownsville. In 1958 they moved to Odessa, where they lived for 44 years until moving to Kerrville in 2002.